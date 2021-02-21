Menu
Robert Fripp and “Naughty Nurse” Toyah Cover Alice Cooper’s “Poison”: Watch

The playful couple pay homage to the shock rocker by taking on his late '80s hit

by
on February 21, 2021, 10:20am
Robert Fripp and Toyah Poison
Robert Fripp and Toyah perform "Poison", via YouTube

It’s another Sunday fun day with King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah Willcox. The couple have covered the Alice Cooper song “Poison”, with Toyah taking on the role of a “naughty nurse.”

Like they’ve done with all their recent “Sunday Lunch” quarantine performances, Fripp and Toyah put a frisky spin on the shock rocker’s 1989 hit. Fripp plays guitar in front of hanging chains, while Toyah sports one of those “sexy nurse” costumes one picks up at a pop-up Halloween shop. As she sings the song, Toyah sports an Alice Cooper-like stage cane while wind from a fan blows back her hair like an ’80s video vixen.

Perhaps the whole nurse-meets-Alice Cooper theme was inspired by news of Cooper and his wife, Sheryl, getting their COVID vaccine shots last week. The veteran shock rocker also has a new album, Detroit Stories, coming out this Friday (February 26th), and probably doesn’t mind the free publicity from Robert and Toyah.

It’s not the first time Fripp and Toyah have tackled Alice Cooper. Back in December, they covered “School’s Out”, with Toyah dressed as — you guessed it — a naughty school girl. That was just before they really went viral with their early-January cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, which has now passed 5 million views on YouTube, thanks in large part to Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a revealing top.

In the weeks since the viral Metallica clip, they’ve taken on Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, the Joan Jett hit “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, the Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze”, and the Soft Cell hit “Tainted Love”.

Their eccentric cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” even caught the attention of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who told us in a recent interview, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Watch Robert and Toyah perform Alice Cooper’s “Poison” below. And if you missed their rendition of “School’s Out”, we’ve included that video, as well.

 

