Robert Fripp, Toyah, and a Real-Live Snake Take on Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah and Snake, via YouTube

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are joined by a member of the animal kingdom in their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance video. The married couple tackle Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” as Toyah handles as real-live slithering snake.

Fripp, the founding guitarist for prog pioneers King Crimson, and Toyah, a new wave singer with a series of UK hits in the ’80s, have taken on the role of rock’s most entertaining couple during the lockdown. Their “Sunday Lunch” series sees the pair offering quirky takes on rock classics.



Their new performance features Fripp playing the unmistakable guitar riff from Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”, with Toyah singing the song with a good-sized snake slithering in her hands. At the very end, as if on cue, the the snake turns around and makes face-to-face contact with Toyah.

Don’t worry, it appears the singer and snake were both safe, as the video points out in the beginning: “No animals were harmed or mistreated in the filming of this episode. All handling was done under the strict supervision and instruction of a trained professional.”

Robert and Toyah launched their “Sunday Lunch” series several months ago, but they truly went viral with their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” at the beginning of 2021. The video, which featured Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing very revealing shirt, has passed 5 million views on YouTube.

They’ve since covered Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, the Joan Jett hit “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, the Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze”, the Soft Cell hit “Tainted Love”, and Alice Cooper’s “Poison”.

Back on Halloween, they performed Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” with Toyah singing and dancing behind bars. That one even caught the attention of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who told us in a recent interview, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Last year, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl engaged in an epic weeks-long drum battle with 10-year-old YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell, and it all started with the talented youngster’s performance of “Everlong”. We now await Grohl’s response to Robert and Toyah’s reptilian version of the 1997 hit.

Watch Robert, Toyah and the slithering snake perform Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” below.