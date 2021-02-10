Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Rage Against the Machine, JAY-Z & Foo Fighters Among Finalists for 2021 Class

Rage Against the Machine, JAY-Z, and Foo Fighters among nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2021 nominees

Rage Against the Machine, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Kate Bush are among the nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.

Other finalists include Chaka Khan, DEVO, Iron Maiden, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, New York Dolls, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti, Mary J. Blige, Todd Rundgren, and LL Cool J.



To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Seven of this year’s nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, The Go-Go’s, Fela Kuti, Carole King, and Dionne Warwick.

If Foo Fighters are elected, Dave Grohl will enter the Rock Hall for a second time, having previously been inducted as a member of Nirvana. The same would be true for Carole King, who was previously inducted as a songwriter, and Tina Turner, who was first enshrined alongside Ike Turner in 1991.

The Class of 2021 will be announced in May, and will formally enshrined during a gala held in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall. The inductees will be determined by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry, in addition to a fan vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website.

Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers made up the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. Due to the pandemic, the live induction ceremony was reimagined as a televised special on HBO.

