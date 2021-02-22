Rootsland Heads to Kingston’s Tuff Gong Studios

Tuff Gong Studios

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

In Chapter 3: “Welcome to Jamrock”, Henry finds his groove at RAS Records just as reggae music grabs hold of him. Soon after, Dr. Dread makes a call to Bob Marley’s widow, Rita, and the young intern lands a job working for the Marley family at the legendary Tuff Gong Studios in Kingston Jamaica. It’s here he learns that Kingston is a city of extremes, and it’s here he meets more of Reggae’s foundational musicians, who all share amazing tales of confronting and overcoming adversity.

