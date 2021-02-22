Menu
Rootsland Heads to Kingston’s Tuff Gong Studios

Host Henry Karyo continues to explore the true story of reggae

by
on February 22, 2021, 12:00pm
Tuff Gong Studios

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

In Chapter 3:  “Welcome to Jamrock”, Henry finds his groove at RAS Records just as reggae music grabs hold of him. Soon after, Dr. Dread makes a call to Bob Marley’s widow, Rita, and the young intern lands a job working for the Marley family at the legendary Tuff Gong Studios in Kingston Jamaica. It’s here he learns that Kingston is a city of extremes, and it’s here he meets more of Reggae’s foundational musicians, who all share amazing tales of confronting and overcoming adversity.

Stream the episode above and subscribe now for the full effect. Below, you can stream all of the tracks from the season. An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.

