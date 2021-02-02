Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Rostam Shares New Solo Song “These Kids We Knew”: Stream

A sneak peek at the "new material" he has planned for 2021

by
on February 02, 2021, 1:00pm
Rostam These Kids We Knew stream new song music single, photo by Olivia Bee
Rostam, photo by Olivia Bee

Last month, Rostam set Amanda Gorman’s now-famous Inauguration poem to music using piano arrangements. The former Vampire Weekend member is back today, this time with a dazzling original song of his own dubbed “These Kids We Knew”. Stream it below.

This new offering revolves around a musical pulse meant to reflect the innocence of youth and the impermanence of stability. According to a press release, Rostam wrote “These Kids We Knew” in a “fever-dream state” in March of last year — during which he was recovering from COVID-19 — while reflecting on the push and pull of societal responsibility.

“I was thinking of three generations while I was writing this song,” he explained. “There’s a generation of adults who don’t see global warming as their problem because they think they won’t be impacted by it. Then there’s a generation younger than mine, who will certainly have to deal with what is happening. In the song I have a fantasy of the younger generation arresting the adults and putting them on trial in the streets of cities around the world. Those are the ‘sidewalk courts’ that I sing about in the song.”

Editors' Picks

“These Kids We Knew” follows “Unfold You” from October. Per a statement, Rostam is expected to drop “much more” new material in 2021, so stay tuned.

Rostam’s last solo record, Half-Light, came in 2017. Since then, he’s spent the past few years producing other artists’ LPs, including Clairo’s acclaimed 2019 album Immunity and HAIM’s stunning Women In Music Pt. III. That’s not too shabby of a resume to have while taking a break from your own songwriting career.

Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off
The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt
These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops
Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

Previous Story
Unborn Baby Records Debut Album
Next Story
The Real Cure: A Clockwork Orange’s Missing Ending