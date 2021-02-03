Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Are “Eager to Get Back Together” to Work on New Music

Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee, photo by Andrew MacNaughtan

The tragic loss of legendary drummer Neil Peart a year ago may have meant the end of Rush, but it doesn’t mean we’ve heard the last of surviving members Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee collaborating on new music. In a new interview, Lifeson said that he and Lee are “eager to get back together” to continue their musical journey.

Peart died in January of 2020 after a private battle with brain cancer, but Rush pretty much ceased being an active band after their 40th anniversary tour in 2015. Lifeson said in 2019 that he had come to terms with the end of Rush. A year later, following Peart’s death, the guitarist admitted that he wasn’t “inspired or motivated” to play music.



Now, in a new interview with Make Weird Music, Lifeson seems positive that he and Geddy Lee will continue making music together. “After we finished the last tour in 2015, I started just writing on my own and doing some stuff,” said Lifeson. “Geddy was working on his book. We talked about getting together and doing some stuff together, but it got very, very busy for him, even after he finished writing the book — taking it on the road. So we never got a chance to sit down and start working or just having some fun together. We still talk about it, and I’m sure we will.

He continued, “Of course, now with the pandemic, it’s kind of wrecked things for a bit. But we’re both eager to get back together and kind of get back into that thing that we’ve done since we were 14 years old that we love to do. And we work really, really well together, so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Lifeson once again brought up the lack of inspiration he had to pick up his guitar following Peart’s death, but explained that after a year of grieving he’s motivated to start playing again. “After Neil passed, it was very difficult to get inspired or motivated to play. As you can imagine, we were very, very close. You lose anybody that’s close, it’s a profound thing. And I think both Geddy and I expected to be better with it. Neil was sick for three and a half years, and no one really knew about it. Well, lots of people knew about it, but it wasn’t public, the information. So we thought that we would be prepared for the end when it came, and we weren’t. We both really struggled with it.”

The guitarist added, “For me, that first year of grieving is the milestone, and once you get past that, I think you, I don’t know, it’s an anniversary that you process, and it becomes a little easier to handle. With Neil, I’m always seeing pictures, and I’m always reminded of him, and all that stuff, and that was difficult, but now that it’s [been] a year, I find that I think of the good times that we had together more than the sadness.”

Geddy Lee also recently remembered Neil Peart in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “I’ve never met a musician like him. He was a monster drummer of the highest magnitude.”

Watch Alex Lifeson’s full interview with Make Weird Music below.