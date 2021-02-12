Rush’s Moving Pictures Turns 40: Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, Matt Halpern, Arejay Hale Discuss the Iconic Album

Rush were already established as prog-rock heroes by the time their eighth album, Moving Pictures, arrived on February 12th, 1981. That said, the iconic LP propelled the Canadian band to a new stratosphere.

Featuring such classics as “Tom Sawyer”, “Limelight” and the instrumental “YYZ”, Moving Pictures is Rush’s highest-selling album of all time, having been certified four-times platinum in the United States alone. Popularity aside, it is also one the band’s strongest musical efforts.



In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Moving Pictures and to honor the late Neil Peart, Consequence of Sound gathered four renowned drummers via video Zoom to discuss the album and the legacy of Rush’s legendary stickman.

Taking part in the round-table discussion were drummer extraordinaire Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater, more), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Matt Halpern (Periphery), and Arejay Hale (Halestorm).

Together, they talked about experiencing Rush’s music for the first time, the significance of Moving Pictures in Rush’s discography, and the songs “Tom Sawyer” and “YYZ”, among others. The four drummers also delved into the greatness and influence of Neil Peart, their reaction to his passing last year, and the future for surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

Throughout the conversation, the drummers also expressed a reverence for one another, with the younger Halpern and Hale thanking the veteran rockers Portnoy and Benante for their influence and inspiration.

Watch above as Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, Matt Halpern, and Arejay Hall talk all things Moving Pictures and Rush.

Trouble viewing the player above? Watch on YouTube.