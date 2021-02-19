Sasha Calle Cast as Supergirl in The Flash Movie

Sasha Calle and Supergirl, photos via Warner Bros./DC

The DC Extended Universe just got a little more super, as Sasha Calle has been added to the upcoming Flash movie as Supergirl.

Director Andy Muschietti announced the casting by sharing video of the Zoom call he had with Calle informing her she’d won the role. According to Deadline, the Young and the Restless actress beat out 425 others for the part. The publication also noted that the Boston-born Colombian actress would be making “her debut” in the November 4th, 2022 release, implying there are plans for Calle’s Supergirl in future DCEU movies.



This will mark the first time a Latina has ever worn the Supergirl outfit in any form, including in the comics. The character has historically been depicted as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Kryptonian, previously played by Helen Slater in the 1984 Supergirl movie, Laura Vandervoort in the Smallville TV series, and Melissa Benoist on the current Supergirl show that’s part of The CW’s Arrowverse.

“I saw more than four hundred auditions,” Muschietti said of the casting process. “The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.”

Calle joins Ezra Miller in The Flash, which is set to reset the DCEU timeline by following the iconic Flashpoint storyline that sees the character traveling back in time to save his mother. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are also returning as their respective incarnations of Batman.

One character who was expected to feature heavily in the film, Cyborg, apparently is no longer part of the plan. Ray Fisher was to reprise his Justice League role in The Flash, but has since been written out. The actor himself considers the decision retribution for his very public feud with DC Films President Walter Hamada over Fisher’s treatment by director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg during the Justice League filming. Still, fans will get to see more of Fisher as Cyborg in the upcoming HBO Max release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, coming March 18th.

Watch Calle’s tears of joy as Muschietti tells her she’s the new Supergirl below.