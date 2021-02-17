serpentwithfeet Releases New Single “Same Size Shoe”: Stream

serpentwithfeet, photo by Braylen Dion

serpentwithfeet has today released a new track called “Same Size Show”. The latest single off his forthcoming DEACON LP, the song can be streamed ahead.

The running thesis of the follow-up to last year’s Apparition EP examines the nature of love and tenderness for a Black gay man. We heard a platonic take on that with the lead single “Fellowship”, and now “Same Size Shoe” delivers a lush exploration of what it’s like to have a romance with someone who can truly relate to you. “Me and my boo wear the same size shoe/ Boy you got my trust ’cause I’m like you,” sings serpentwithfeet. The celebration of that fondness comes to a beautiful, convivial bridge where he calls out for a trumpet only to provide the horn notes with his own vocals.



Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the track, serpentwithfeet said he was inspired by the music of Brandy and Janet Jackson, something that’s clear in the sensually mellow instrumentation. He added that the song began in the summer of 2019, explaining,

“I was just thinking about the beauty and wonder of dating Black men. The chorus is, ‘Boy, you got my trust because I’m like you.’ And I was thinking how rewarding it is, how much of a blessing it is to date and to be in love with someone, to walk in love with someone that can share my experiences and who can understand me in a very intimate and deep way where I don’t have to over-explain…

I felt joyous. I think with any of us when we experience love or are able to walk in love with someone, that’s a blessing and I’ve been blessed that I’ve been able to walk in love with people in my life. And this particular summer, maybe it was a mix of just the summertime or whatever it was, but I was like, ‘It’s time to write a celebratory love song.'”

Take a listen to serpentwithfeet’s “Same Size Shoe” below. DEACON arrives March 26th on Secretly Canadian, and pre-orders are now live.