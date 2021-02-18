Shamir Taking Over Consequence’s Instagram, Interviewing Christian Lee Hutson

Shamir, photo via artist

Shamir released one of last year’s best albums, which also happened to feature one of 2020’s best songs, “On My Own”. The inventive indie pop artist is already hard at work on the follow-up to the self-titled LP, and he’s giving fans a peak at his life while recording with a Consequence of Sound Instagram takeover.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 19th, Shamir will be inviting viewers to follow him through a day in his life while he records from the Poconos in Pennsylvania. What’s more, he recently teamed with Christian Lee Hutson on his ongoing The Version Suicides series, with the project debuting this week. To celebrate the release, Hutson will join Shamir on a Consequence Instagram Live stream to discuss the new cover and their collaborative friendship.



To see what happens, make sure to follow the Consequence Instagram account and tune in beginning Friday morning. You can also check out more from Shamir by revisiting his appearance on the inaugural episode of the Consequence Podcast Network mental health series Going There with Dr. Mike.

