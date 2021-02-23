Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Shamir Covers Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes”: Stream

Shamir discovers new depths of vulnerability in Eilish's breakout song

by
on February 23, 2021, 10:56am
shamir ocean eyes cover billie eilish new song single watch listen stream
Shamir in "Ocean Eyes" visualizer

Shamir has a rare vocal instrument, and he uses it to plumb new depths of vulnerability with a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes”.

In 2015, when TikTok was called Vine and “Driver’s License” was just a government I.D., Eilish became an overnight sensation by uploading “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud. The track offered an early taste of her brother FINNEAS’ aching songwriting and dramatic pop production, but Shamir has made it his own. He’s given the song a rock and roll edge, with quiet verses built around muted guitar strumming giving way to swelling pre-choruses with big, booming drums. Few vocalists can float along a melody like Shamir, and the flourishes he puts into the chorus sound less like showing off than like a natural expression of inner turmoil. Check it out below.

Editors' Picks

Last year, Shamir dropped his self-titled LP, one of the best albums of 2020, which was led by one of the year’s best songs, the stellar “On My Own”. Earlier this year, he unveiled a music video for “Diet”, and last week, he took over our Instagram account. Also be sure to catch him on Going There with Dr. Mike, where he spoke candidly about living with bipolar disorder.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public

Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off
Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains
The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later
Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews

Previous Story
tUnE-yArDs Perform “hold yourself.” From a Bunch of Bean Bag Chairs on Colbert: Watch
Next Story
The Horrors Announce New EP Lout, Share Title Track: Stream