“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested for Murder

Silento in video for "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)"

Silento, the Atlanta rapper best known for the viral hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”, has been charged with murdering his cousin.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Silento (born Ricky Lamar Hawk) was arrested by DeKalb police on Monday.



Hawk’s cousin, Frederick Rooks, was shot and killed on the morning of January 21st. “After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” according police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. Detectives are still working to establish a motive.

The 23-year-old Hawk has had several previous run-ins with the law. In August, he was arrested twice on domestic violence and gun charges. Then in October, he was booked after being clocked speeding at more than 140 mph.

Hawk achieved one-hit wonder status in 2015 with the release of “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”. After becoming a viral dance craze, the song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has been streamed more than one billion times on YouTube.