Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “I Hate All New Rock for the Most Part”

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

In the latest edition of “What does Corey Taylor think?”, the Slipknot frontman declares, “I hate all new rock for the most part.” At the same time, the singer admits that he’s become “the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever,” when it come to his musical tastes.

While appearing on the podcast Cutter’s Rockcast, Taylor voiced his displeasure with the rock acts who’ve emerged in recent years. While he didn’t name names, we’ve got some educated guesses as to who he’s talking about.



“I look at some of these bands that sound like this or sound like that or sound like the other guy, and it’s just, like, well, they obviously listened to two albums that have been out for a minute,” began Taylor. “But the ones that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new — even though it’s completely derivative. You know the band they’re ripping off — they’re not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they’re ripping off one band.”

He continued, “But the younger generation picks them up and says, ‘This is our blah blah blah,’ because they’re tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don’t know who’s right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything.”

We assume that one of the bands that Taylor is referring to is Greta Van Fleet, who became rock sensations while constantly being criticized as a Led Zeppelin clone. Prog-rocker Steven Wilson even called the young rockers a “boy band version of Led Zeppelin” at one point. That said, Greta Van Fleet have seemingly turned to a more prog-rock direction on their forthcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, with recent singles suggesting more of a Rush influence than Zeppelin.

Taylor wasn’t done, even poking fun at himself, as far as his tastes are concerned. “I’m just as bad. I’m the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. And I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story. I’m the worst. And I hate everything. And people are used to that with me, though.”

So, now we surmise that Taylor may be speaking about Machine Gun Kelly, who recently made the jump from hip-hop artist to pop-punk singer. Again, we’re not out here trying to stir up a rock feud — we’re just guessing.

In the end, Taylor gave a word of advice to young musicians, saying, “I have also encouraged the younger generation to think past the boundaries of what we listen to. Do something that feels fresh; it may not have to sound fresh, but it’s gotta feel fresh. If it’s dead, then people are gonna treat it as dead, man.”

In another new interview, Taylor told Kerrang! Radio that fans can expect “massive” news from Slipknot in the “next month or so.” He also revealed that the metal titans have a fall U.S. tour booked, if it’s deemed safe to hit the road when September rolls around.

Taylor released a multi-genre debut solo album, CMFT, back in the fall. He celebrated its release with a streaming concert filmed at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Check out Corey Taylor’s appearance on Cutter’s Rockcast below.