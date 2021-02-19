South Park Returning with “South ParQ Vaccination Special”

Image courtesy of Comedy Central

An alternate spelling suggests an invasion of alternative facts in South Park’s just-announced one-hour episode, the “South ParQ Vaccination Special”. It airs Wednesday, March 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

This isn’t the first time the cartoon denizens have wrestled with COVID-19. Last September, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone kicked off Season 24 with “The Pandemic Special”, in which Cartman flourished in isolation while Randy began to suspect he had personally created the novel coronavirus.



Now it’s time for the townspeople to protect themselves, but there’s a catch. According to the official description, “The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.”

Militant groups and conspicuous occurrences of the letter Q? It sounds like the QAnon conspiracy has reached South Park, and perhaps the Capitol insurrection, too. A ten-second teaser promises, “WE WILL BE HERD,” pun intended. Check that out below.

Last September, the entire town of South Park attended a real-life Denver Broncos game in the form of cardboard cutouts. In October, Parker and Stone launched the deepfake web series Sassy Justice.