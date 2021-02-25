Starrah Drops New Song “Miss This”: Stream

Starrah, image courtesy of the artist

Acclaimed songwriter Starrah is stepping into the spotlight with her new song “Miss This”.

With co-writing credits on three No. 1 hits (Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”, Camilla Cabello’s “Havana”, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” feat. Beyoncé), the artist born Brittany Talia Hazzard has earned a reputation as a powerhouse in the making. We know she’s fluent in modern pop radio, but after releasing a pair of singles last year in “How It Goes” and “Keep Calm” produced by James Blake, it’s clear that she’s ready to do more than prop up other artists.



Starrah opens “Miss This” with a couple of killer couplets, setting the scene with a sense of humor and desperation. “Callin me mami. What her momma gon think?” she sings. “Drug in my body. What her poppa gon think?/ Stuck in the my body. Pray to God i don’t think…” The song is short, less than two minutes; Starrah follows that first verse with a hook for the pre-chorus, another for the chorus, and then shows restraint with just one repetition of each. Check out a lyric video for “Miss This” below.

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Last year, Starrah co-wrote James Blake’s new song “Are You Even Real?”.