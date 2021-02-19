Ariana Grande Unveils Positions Deluxe Edition: Stream

Ariana Grande, photo via artist's Instagram

Ariana Grande has released the deluxe edition of her 2020 album Positions. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Along with the 14 tracks that appeared on the original version of the album last October, this expanded edition contains five additional songs that didn’t quite make the cut for the record’s standard edition. The new tracks include her previously-released “34+35 (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, an interlude called “someone like u”, and three other tracks titled, “test drive”, “worst behavior”, and “main thing”.



Although deluxe editions are a format that hungry pop fans begin clamoring for the week after an album drops, Grande didn’t start teasing this re-release until February 1st. She shared the “34+35” remix back in January, and then gave the deluxe edition a proper plug last week by dropping a lingerie-filled video for the salacious bop.

However, before she unveiled the official deluxe edition tracklist last weekend, she did give fans some insight about why she chose certain songs for the standard vs. the re-release. In a countdown video for her “34+35 (Remix)” video, Grande shared that she had a tough time picking between “test drive” and “love language” for the album’s original tracklist.

“it was kind of like, the hardest decision for me was whether or not ‘test drive’ or ‘love language’ was gonna fill that spot and I loved how it ended up,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything about it really.”

The 27-year-old also revealed that if she had to swap one song from the original with the deluxe tracklist, she would choose to replace “main thing” with “my hair”. “Just ‘cause it’s an older song, and replace it with something that was like written during the time of this being born,” she said.

In Consequence of Sound’s review of Positions, writer Mary Siroky referred to the album is as a “2020-appropriate pop fairytale.” “For a moment, we are transported elsewhere, to a space filled with romantic wonder, flirtatious possibility sealed with a kiss, and the promise of more to come.” Read the full review here while you stream Positions (Deluxe) below.

Positions (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. Shut Up

02. 34+35

03. Motive (feat. Doja Cat)

04. Just Like Magic

05. Off the Table (feat. The Weeknd)

06. Six Thirty

07. Safety Net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

08. My Hair

09. Nasty

10. West Side

11. Love Language

12. Positions

13. Obvious

14. POV

15. someone like u (interlude)

16. test drive

17. 34+35 (Remix) (Feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion)

18. worst behavior

19. ​main thing