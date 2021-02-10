Cherry Glazerr Release New Song “Big Bang”: Stream

Cherry Glazerr's "Big Bang" artwork

Cherry Glazerr have returned with a new song called “Big Bang”. For this one, the Los Angeles garage-rock band continue to move in the poppier direction that their last couple singles have hinted at.

During Cherry Glazerr’s breakout years in the mid-2010s, the band, led by frontwoman Clementine Creevy, were standouts in the West Coast garage and surf revival. Their 2014 album Haxel Princess helped define that era, but 2017’s Apocalypstick and 2019’s Stuffed & Ready saw the band develop into a bigger, fuller rock sound akin to groups like White Reaper and Bleached.



Then, at the end of 2019, the group collaborated with their former tourmates Portugal. The Man on a track called “Call Me” that had a much sleeker sound. After a year of radio silence, they dropped a song called “Rabbit Hole” back in December that’s a straight-up dance-pop tune, and now Creevy is continuing in that un-garage-y vein on “Big Bang”.

This one begins with a weepy acoustic guitar lick and a melancholy baseline that Creevy whispers over, but eventually some swirls of piano and strings raise up behind her and the song explodes into dream-pop grandeur. “I still call you when I need escaping,” Creevy belts in a soaring register that she hadn’t yet perfected on previous releases. It’s a really infectious and beautifully done tune, and if her next album sounds anything like it then we’re in for a treat.

Take a listen below.

Like most musicians in 2020, Cherry Glazerr laid low outside of their “Rabbit Hole” single. But they did make an appearance at the massive Joe Strummer tribute livestream that went down over the summer. Hopefully we’ll hear more from them later this year.