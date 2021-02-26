Danny L Harle Unleashes New Album Harlecore: Stream

Danny L Harle, photo by Vasso Vu

Danny L Harle has unleashed his new conceptual club album Harlecore. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The PC Music member and producer for Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama has been at the forefront of the experimental EDM scene for over a decade, but Harlecore is technically his debut full-length as a solo artist — and it’s an ambitious one. The album is set at a club in an alternate reality with four different dancefloors and four different DJ’s — DJ Danny, MC Boing, DJ Mayhem, and DJ Ocean — who each have their own unique style.



Each DJ is, of course, just Harle under a different alias, and the album ping-pongs between the rooms at a blissfully disorienting clip. The English musician previewed the record by giving fans a taste of each DJ’s set, but it all comes together when you hear it flow from top to bottom. From mind-melting UK hardcore and floor-shattering trance, to spacey ambient creations and candy-coated hyperpop, Harlecore has it all.

Harlecore is out now via Mad Decent and the colorful vinyl and CD variants are still available to snag online.

Harlecore Artwork:

Harlecore Tracklist:

01. DJ Danny – “Where Are You Now”

02. MC Boing – “Boing Beat”

03. DJ Mayhem – “Interlocked”

04. DJ Ocean – “Ocean’s Theme”

05. DJ Danny – “On A Mountain”

06. MC Boing – “Piano Song”

07. DJ Danny – “Do You Remember”

08. DJ Mayhem – “All Night”

09. DJ Danny – “Take My Heart Away”

10. DJ Ocean – “For So Long”

11. DJ Mayhem – “Shining Stars”

12. MC Boing – “Car Song”

13. DJ Danny – “Ti Amo”