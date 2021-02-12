Menu
Dua Lipa Unveils Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition: Stream

A deluxe edition of her 2020 album featuring eight new tracks including previously unreleased B-sides

by
on February 12, 2021, 12:00am
Dua Lipa has unveiled a deluxe version of her phenominal 2020 album Future Nostalgia called Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The project has been a long time coming for Dua Lipa diehards. The English popstar confirmed that there were leftovers from the Future Nostalgia sessions shortly after she dropped the album last March, and she continued to tease the impending deluxe reissue throughout the remainder of the year. However, the Club Future Nostalgia remix album ended up arriving first, and the 25-year-old finished 2020 by prioritizing singles and collaborations over the promised deluxe edition.

Now, however, it’s finally arrived. In addition to the 11 tracks on the original, Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition features eight additional cuts that range from previously-released loosies to unheard B-sides. The brand new joints include her long-awaited Normani collaboration, “If It Ain’t Me (Sad Disco)”; a song featuring rapper J.I.D. called “Not My Problem”; the original version of “That Kind of Woman”, which was remixed on Club Future Nostalgia; and another tune called “We’re Good”.

Additionally, the tracklist includes Lipa’s Miley Cyrus collaboration, “Prisoner”; the “Levitating” remix with DaBaby; “Fever” featuring Angèle; and her reggaetón song “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)” with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.

Future Nostalgia was our fifth favorite album of 2020 and is currently staring down six Grammy nominations. Check out the expanded edition ahead, and pre-order physical editions of the collection via Dua Lipa’s website.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition Artwork:

dua lipa future nostalgia the moonlight edition album cover artwork stream

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition Tracklist:
01. Future Nostalgia
02. Don’t Start Now
03. Cool
04. Physical
05. Levitating
06. Pretty Please
07. Hallucinate
08. Love Again
09. Break My Heart
10. Good in Bed
11. Boys Will Be Boys
12. Fever
13. We’re Good
14. Prisoner by Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa)
15. If it Ain’t Me (Sad Disco)
16. That Kind of Woman
17. Not My Problem (feat J.I.D)
18. Levitating (Remix) (feat. DaBaby)
19. UN DÍA (ONE DAY) (feat. J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy)

