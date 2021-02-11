Kings of Leon Share New Song “Echoing”: Stream

Kings of Leon, photo by Matthew Followill

Kings of Leon are in the process of rolling out their first album in five years, When You See Yourself. The full record arrives next month, but today they’re giving fans another taste of what’s to come with a new song called “Echoing”.

Last month, the Nashville-bred band announced their first full-length since 2016’s WALLS by sharing two promising singles, “The Bandit” and “100,000 People”. The former was a brisk and rattling rocker in the vein of their 2008 mega-hit “Sex On Fire”, while “100,000 People” was took more of a slow-burning ballad route that still featured a satisfying build.



“Echoing”, which is the second-to-last song on the tracklist, falls somewhere in the middle between those two sounds. It begins with a tense and lively drum beat that revs in the background the whole time while gnarled guitar licks cry out atop of it. It’s unclear exactly what the song is about, but passages like, “I’m not scared of knowing/ If we’re ever getting out/ We could be here forever without a doubt,” do feel eerily reminiscent of our current pandemic predicament.

The music complements that unsure feeling with anxious, erratic riffs and a nervous snare rhythm that sounds like it’s maybe going to break into a driving resolve but never does. Take a listen below.

When You See Yourself is officially due out on March 5th and pre-orders are ongoing. It’s one of our most anticipated albums of the year, and so far these singles haven’t challenged that hopeful prediction.