The National’s Matt Berninger Shares New Song “Let It Be”: Stream

Matt Berninger, photo by Chantal Anderson

Last year, The National’s Matt Berninger released his debut solo album Serpentine Prison. The record was delivered to streaming services with 10 songs, but fans who scooped the limited-edition double vinyl LP were treated to an additional six bonus tracks. Now, Berninger is giving everyone the opportunity to hear those extra cuts, starting with an original tune called “Let It Be”.

Next month, the indie-rock veteran will include the bonus tracks in a proper deluxe edition of Serpentine Prison, which will be available both digitally and physically. The extra goodies include “Let It Be”, another original song, and four covers of tracks by Eddie Floyd, Morphine, Bettye Swan, and The Velvet Underground.



Like the majority of the album, “Let It Be” is a soft and gentle track that moves at a lilting sway. It begins with acoustic guitars and Berninger’s inimitable baritone, and then gradually swells with gingerly piano, shuffling percussion, and even a stray harmonica cry.

It’s definitely a high-quality cut as far as bonus items go, and you can take a listen to it below.

The deluxe edition of Serpentine Prison will be available digitally on March 12th. A limited vinyl packaging of the release will also be available shortly via his website.

Last month, Berninger joined Julia Stone on a new song called “We All Have”, and last year he tapped Future Islands to remix the Serpentine song “One More Second”.