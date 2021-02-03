Moneybagg Yo Drops New Song “Time Today”: Stream

Moneybagg Yo's "Time Today" music video

Since 2012, Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has pumped out somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 (!) full-length projects. An absolute machine, he’s now kicking off his 2021 run with a new song called “Time Today.”

The track is the first single he’s dropped since last September’s collaborative mixtape with Blac Youngsta, Code Red. That tape followed his January 2020 album Time Served, which charted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Gold. However, it was his trunk-clattering Code Red single “Said Sum” that really launched Moneybagg into the stratosphere, picking up steam on TikTok and eventually earning a remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls.



“Said Sum” saw Moneybagg link up with a relatively new beatmaker called YC, and today’s “Time Today” single marks the return of this dynamic duo. The track is essentially one long flex against Moneybagg’s unnamed haters, but it’s a lot more fun and bouncy than it is bitter. Over YC’s utterly gargantuan 808 blasts, Moneybagg taunts his peers with lines like, “Might got the same shoes but you ain’t gon’ step/ The shit that you just put out, you could’ve kept.” His flow is sturdy yet flexible, and his voice has the baritone-esque oomph of rappers like DaBaby and Young Dolph.

In the accompanying video for “Time Today”, Moneybagg gives fake press conferences, chucks food at grocery store paparazzi, and hilariously leans into the memes about him looking like William from Girlfriends. Pause your work day to check it out below.

There’s no word on a new project from Moneybagg, but given his prolific track record, fans should expect either a new LP or mixtape soon enough. He’s also a relentless features artist. Last year, he appeared on Lil Baby’s My Turn, Fredo Bang’s Most Hated, King Von’s Welcome To O’Block, Gucci Mane’s So Icy Summer, and many more.