Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Unveil New Album Carnage: Stream

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, photo by Kerry Brown

Surprise! Nick Cave and longtime Bad Seeds associate Warren Ellis have unveiled a brand new album called Carnage, and you can stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The eight-song project written and recorded by the two musicians during quarantine. They’ve been collaborating with one another for nearly 30 years, both in the Bad Seeds and on multiple soundtracks, but Carnage marks the first batch of songs that they’ve ever released as a duo.



In a press release, Cave described the album as “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.” Meanwhile, Ellis shared that “Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity,” he said. “The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

Carnage will be available on CD and vinyl starting May 28th. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

The last time Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released an album was their well-received 2019 opus, Ghosteen. Last year, Cave shared a live album version of his Idiot Prayer quarantine livestream, which included the debut of a new song called “Euthanasia” that’s doesn’t actually appear on the “Carnage” tracklist.

Cave and Ellis have also contributed to Marianne Faithfull’s new album, She Walks In Beauty, which is set to arrive later in April. The album was recorded in collaboration with Ellis and features piano playing from Cave, as well as sound textures from Brian Eno.

Carnage Tracklist:

01. Hand of God

02. Old Time

03. Carnage

04. White Elephant

05. Albuquerque

06. Lavender Fields

07. Shattered Ground

08. Balcony Man