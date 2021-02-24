Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Real Estate Announce New EP Half a Human, Share Title Track: Stream

The six-song project is set for release on March 26th via Domino Records

by
on February 24, 2021, 9:45am
Real Estate Announce New EP Half a Human, Share Title Track
Real Estate, photo courtesy of the band

Real Estate are back with a new EP called Half a Human, set to arrive late next month. In the meantime, the New Jersey indie-rock crew are tiding fans over by sharing its meandering title track.

According to a press release, the bones of the six songs that make up Half a Human were written in the same sessions that spawned their 2020 album The Main ThingHowever, it wasn’t until the band started trading files over email, as they were separated from one another due to the pandemic, that they really started to come into their own.

The nearly six-minute “Half a Human” is a promising sign of what’s to come. It features the slow and steady movement that’s been Real Estate’s signature for years, flush with graceful pianos, lowkey guitar noodling, and balmy vocals. However, there’s also an energetic swell at the end that makes for a nice, conclusive payoff to an otherwise wandering affair.

The accompanying video is filled with the sort of fuzzy, steamy colors that one would visually associate with Real Estate’s pleasntly lackadaisical sound. Take a listen below.

Half a Human is out March 26th via Domino Records and preorders are available now.

Half a Human EP Artwork: 

Real Estate Half a Human artwork
Half a Human EP Tracklist: 
01. Desire Path
02. Half a Human
03. Soon
04. D+
05. In the Garden
06. Ribbon

Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off
Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains
The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later
Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews

Previous Story
Sammy Hagar: I Would Cancel My Own Show for an Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Next Story
Lost Solo Album of Late Suicide Singer Alan Vega Announced, First Single “Nike Soldier” Unveiled: Stream