Taylor Swift Shares “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”: Stream

Later this spring, Taylor Swift will kick off her series of re-recorded albums by sharing a revamped version of 2008’s Fearless. As the first preview of this monumental move to regain control of her master recordings, Swift has unveiled a re-recorded version of her iconic single “Love Story”, renamed “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”. Stream it below.

The track comes about a year and a half after Swift initially devised the idea of remaking her entire early catalog. Back in August of 2019, music mogul Scooter Braun scooped up all the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums when he acquired Big Machine Label Group for a reported $300 million, without the musician’s knowledge or consent. Swift figured that be re-recording all those records would, in essence, devalue the masters owned by Braun because anyone who respects an artist’s work would simply use the new recordings instead. Perhaps aware of this, Braun recently sold Big Machine’s catalog to an investment fund — once again without informing Swift.



As Swift announced yesterday, these new versions of LPs like Fearless won’t simply be one-to-one remakes. “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album,” she revealed in a statement. “Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

While fans eagerly await those previously unknown tracks, get an idea how a matured, 31-year-old artist approaches material she wrote over a decade ago by listening to “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” below. The track was teased back in December by appearing in a Match.com ad written by Ryan Reynolds.

The new rendition continues an already prolific pandemic era for Swift. Last year, she released a pair of completely new records, folklore and evermore, followed shortly by a companion folklore concert film and a deluxe edition of evermore. The two LPs lead to her setting the record for the shortest gap between No. 1 albums at just four months. She also released the “City of Lover” concert special on ABC last summer.