Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Syd Returns with First Solo Song in Nearly Four Years “Missing Out”: Stream

An anti-Valentine's Day ballad from The Internet member

by
on February 12, 2021, 11:07am
syd missing out new single song track stream
Syd, photo by Justin Brown

Syd has returned with a new solo song called “Missing Out”. It marks her first solo release since her Always Never Home EP, which dropped way back in 2017.

With a dark wave of synths and a slowly crunching beat, The Internet member delivers the perfect self-actualizing anti-Valentine’s Day ballad. “As far as I can see, you and me could never be/ ‘Cause we didn’t spend the proper time tryna work it out,” Syd sings. “Hope you findin’ what you need or what you seek ’cause now I’m free.”

Stream “Missing Out” below.

In addition to it being nearly four years since Always Never Home and its preceding LP Fin, it’s been two and a half since The Internet dropped Hive Mind. That doesn’t mean Syd’s been completely silent though; over the last year or so, she’s collaborated with The Free Nationals, Disclosure, Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, and others.

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
Run the Jewels Fulfill Destiny, Get Quoted During Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Next Story
Weezer’s Brian Bell on What Albums to Expect Next