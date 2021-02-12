System of a Down’s John Dolmayan on Fired Mandalorian Star: “History Will Honor People Like Gina Carano”

John Dolmayan (photo by Amy Harris), Gina Carano (via Lucasfilm)

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan is defending actress Gina Carano, who was just fired from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian over controversial social media posts. The musician says Carano is the victim of “woke justice.”

Carano, who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, was let go from the popular television series by Lucasfilm after sharing a post that compared Republicans in today’s United States to Jews in Nazi Germany. Previously, she had made posts suggesting voter fraud in the presidential election, questioning mask wearing during the pandemic, and seemingly mocking the use of gender-neutral pronouns.



Dolmayan, meanwhile, has been making headlines over the past year due to a continuous series of right-wing social media postings on various topics. He vehemently supported Donald Trump in the lead-up to the presidential election, even calling for Americans to fight for a Trump victory after Joe Biden was declared the winner. Moreover, Dolmayan repeatedly blasted Black Lives Matter, and called Democrats the “true bigots” when it comes to the racial divide in America. Recently, the drummer claimed he had been blacklisted over his political views.

Upon news of Carano’s firing, Dolmayan shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram account, along with the message, “It takes a lot of guts to put your career on the line for your convictions. History will honor people like @ginajcarano and condemn the cowards who instituted woke justice against her.”

In announcing that Carano was no longer employed by Lucasfilm, a spokesperson for the production company stated, “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Dolmayan’s views stand in sharp contrast to his System of a Down bandmate and brother-in-law, singer Serj Tankian, who routinely condemned the Trump administration and even admitted that the drummer’s political views were “frustrating.” Nonetheless, they recently came together to record and release the first two SOAD songs in 15 years, as a show of support for Armenia and neighboring state Artsakh, which had come under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

See John Dolmayan’s Instagram post in support of Gina Carano below.