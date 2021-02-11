Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

TEKE::TEKE Announce Debut Album Shirushi, Share New Song “Meikyu”: Stream

The Japanese septet knows how to turn Japanese psych-rock into an experimental jam

by
on February 11, 2021, 10:57am
TEKE::TEKE Shirushi album Meikyu new song music, photo by Andy Jon
TEKE::TEKE, photo by Andy Jon

Montreal-based septet TEKE::TEKE have announced their debut album. It’s titled Shirushi and it’s due out May 7th via Kill Rock Stars. To celebrate the news, they’ve shared a new song called “Meikyu”, which you can stream below.

With seven members in their ranks, TEKE::TEKE know how to turn Japanese psych-rock into an experimental jam, and they bring that to the forefront on their first full-length. Shirushi spans nine songs in total, including the previously released “Kala Kala”. Across each of those tracks, TEKE::TEKE go bigger than before, opting for the type of cinematic music that makes for a truly engaging listen — including on their latest single.

“Meikyu” is a volcanic song that grows more power the farther along it gets. Over thundering drums and singer Maya Kuroki’s soaring vocals, the song transforms from a slinky melodrama into an all-out instrumental affair that shows off the band’s collective strengths. The accompanying music video, animated by Kuroki and guitarist Serge Nakauchi-Pelletier, merges live performance footage with drawings, paintings, and explosive florals, further drawing out the mood of the song.

Editors' Picks

Pre-orders for Shirushi are currently ongoing, including a limited-edition red vinyl variant. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for it below.

Shirushi Artwork:

Shirushi by TEKE::TEKE album artwork cover art

Shirushi Tracklist:
01. Kala Kala
02. Yoru Ni
03. Dobugawa
04. Barbara
05. Kizashi
06. Kaminari
07. Sarabande
08. Meikyu
09. Tekagami

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
Wolfgang Van Halen Details Debut Solo Album as Mammoth WVH, Unveils “You’re to Blame”: Stream
Next Story
Sufjan Stevens Debuts “Tell Me You Love Me” Video Directed by Luca Guadagnino: Watch