The Falcon and the Winter Solider Wield Captain America’s Shield in Super Bowl Trailer: Watch

Now that we know how awesome the Disney+ side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be thanks to WandaVision, hype for the rest of the streamer’s slate is at a fever pitch. That made the Super Bowl the perfect time to unleash the new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In the latest preview, we get to see what the relationship between Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) is like in the wake of Captain America retiring. As could be expected, it’s playfully contentious, with the latter not a fan of the former’s blithe approach to superheroing. Of course, it’s the Falcon who now wields Cap’s shield (and he does a bunch in this trailer), but that doesn’t mean Bucky won’t have an opinion on how he handles it.



They’ll have to get their act together soon, though, as Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is back on the scene — and he’s wearing a familiar mask comic fans should be stoked to see. Thankfully, the boys will have a hand in tracking down the villain, as Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) also makes her return.

Whereas WandaVision has been a truly original sitcom send-up with psychological twists abounding, this new trailer paints The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as some straight actioner counterprogramming. Check it out below.

The MCU series arrives on Disney+ on March 19th. Make sure you sign up for the service here to catch it all.