The Flaming Lips Announce Two New Bubble Concert Dates

Last month saw The Flaming Lips stick it to COVID-19 by throwing “The World’s First Bubble Concert”. The pair of gigs placed placed the band and their audience members inside of giants inflatable balls, allowing the Lips to return to the stage while keep their fans safe. Now, the band has decided to do it all over again with two more socially-distanced gigs set for next month.

The new bubble shows are set for March 12th and 13th, once again taking place at Oklahoma City’s The Criterion. Tickets go on sale February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. CT via the Criterion website. Like the first concerts, there will be 100 transparent spheres available in the venue, with each one able to hold a pod of three people.



During the first run of these pandemic-era productions, The Flaming Lips performed 13-song sets that included classics like “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1”, “She Don’t Use Jelly”, and “Do You Realize??”. The band also gave the live debut to “Flowers of Neptune 6” off their latest LP, American Head, in addition performing a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You in the End”.

The Flaming Lips have been perfecting the bubble concert concept throughout the last few months. They first tested it out in various capacities on Fallon and Colbert, eventually holding a trial run to capture their “Assassins of Youth” and “Brother Eye” music videos.

Frontman Wayne Coyne spoke with Consequence of Sound about putting these unique concerts together, and why his drive to “do something” led the band to this relatively safe live music alternative:

“For me, I’m doing it because I must. I feel like I have to do something, and if everybody had to do something, maybe there’d be a lot of concerts going on that would be safe. I’ve seen other concerts going on right now, and I just wouldn’t go to them. Sure, people have to be socially distanced, but people get drunk and will start to get rowdy. If those barriers break down, then I don’t want to be in that situation.”

For a taste of what the bubble concerts look like, watch The Flaming Lips’ “Brother Eye” video below.