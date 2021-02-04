The Janis Joplin We Never Knew

The Opus - Janis Joplin

Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 12, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will explore Janis Joplin’s posthumous final album Pearl.

Janis Joplin left it all on stage. Janis Joplin brought it all to the studio. Janis Joplin put it all on tape. With that exposed vulnerability, however, comes the illusion that the general public actually knew her. That’s simply not the case.

In this episode, host Jill Hopkins speaks to the late icon’s two siblings Laura and Michael Joplin, who shine a light on the Janis Joplin the public didn’t know. What was it like to grow up with her? Look up to her? Lose her? And then honor her?

Stream above to find out.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

