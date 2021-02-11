Menu
The Last Days of Janis Joplin

The Opus meditates on the unique, unending energy surrounding posthumous albums

by
on February 11, 2021, 4:21pm
Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 12, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will explore Janis Joplin’s posthumous final album Pearl.

In many ways, Pearl was a wake for Janis Joplin, a celebration of the singer-songwriter, whose poetry and energy connected with fans, critics, and the general public alike. In hindsight, though, it also felt like the end of an era — a fiery footnote to the ’60s.

But what led to that moment? In this episode, host Jill Hopkins will look at the time between Joplin’s untimely death and the post-release reception. She’ll also pivot to other posthumous albums to see if there are any parallels to be made with Pearl.

Special guests include Joplin’s biographer Holly George-Warren (Janis: Her Life and Music), legendary rock writer Steve Huey (Yacht Rock), siblings Laura and Michael Joplin, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter.

Stream above to find out.

 

Original music by Tony Piazza.

If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here. You can also enter our exclusive giveaway to win one (1) Hummingbird guitar, a Janis Joplin Festival Express 1970 sweatshirt, and a copy of Pearl on vinyl.

