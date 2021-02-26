Stephen King’s Desperation Excavates One of His Nastiest Villains

Stephen King - Desperation

The Losers are still stuck in Desperation, where they’re starting to realize things aren’t exactly as they appear. No, you might say there’s a supernatural presence in the air. Hell, even the coyotes and critters are beginning to take on a strange demeanor.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Jenn Adams, Dan Pfleegor, and Ana Marie Cox as they continue their coverage of Stephen King’s 1996 novel. In the second of two episodes dedicated to the book, they discuss Tak, body horror, and the terror of unbridled authority.

Stay tuned for The Regulators in March.

The Losers' Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author's oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

