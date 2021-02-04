Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: On Randall Flagg’s Trumpian Rally and the Big Bang in Vegas

The Stand (CBS All Access)

Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. In the penultimate eighth episode, “The Stand”, Glen (Greg Kinnear), Larry (Jovan Adepo), and Ray (Irene Bedard) stand on trial for their crimes against Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard).

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Dan Caffrey, Jenn Adams, and Michael Roffman as they discuss Lloyd’s turn from the pages, the big ol’ dance party, the Trumpian parallels to Flagg, and the big bang out in the desert. Yes, there are Easter eggs.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

