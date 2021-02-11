Menu
Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: On Frannie’s Choice and Randall Flagg’s Coda

The Losers' Club concludes their coverage of CBS All Access' apocalyptic series

by
on February 11, 2021, 9:00am
The Stand (CBS All Access)

Stephen King’sThe Stand concludes on CBS All Access. In the final ninth episode, “The Circle Closes”, Stu (James Marsden) and Frannie (Odessa Young) hit the road towards Maine, but make a curiously deadly pit stop in Nebraska.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Michael Roffman, Jenn Adams, and McKenzie Gerber discuss King’s new coda, how it fits into the original novel, and, finally, which performances they prefer between the 1994 version and this adaptation.

Stream the episode above. Also be sure to subscribe to the series to keep up to date on their weekly coverage.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work..

