The Stand (CBS All Access)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



Stephen King’sThe Stand concludes on CBS All Access. In the final ninth episode, “The Circle Closes”, Stu (James Marsden) and Frannie (Odessa Young) hit the road towards Maine, but make a curiously deadly pit stop in Nebraska.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Michael Roffman, Jenn Adams, and McKenzie Gerber discuss King’s new coda, how it fits into the original novel, and, finally, which performances they prefer between the 1994 version and this adaptation.

Stream the episode above. Also be sure to subscribe to the series to keep up to date on their weekly coverage.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work..

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations