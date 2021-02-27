The Network Perform “Threat Level Midnight” on Fallon: Watch

The Network on Fallon

Last month, Green Day revived their secret new wave side-project The Network for the release of a brand new album. Entitled Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!, it marked their first new album under the moniker in some 17 years. On Friday night, the group supported its release with a late-night TV appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Part of The Network’s bit is that they refuse to acknowledge themselves as Green Day, and any insinuation that they are is met with am explicit rebuttal from both the band and their fans. (This post, for example, will no doubt generate a litany of comments from Green Day fans informing us that The Network is not Green Day). To add their mythology, The Network’s members use aliases — Fink, Van Gough, The Snoo, and Balducci — and obscure their faces by wearing masks.



In a sort of meta twist, for their remote performance on Fallon the band stylized the backdrop as if they were appearing on a 70’s talk show, complete with its own host. As they made their way through the song “Threat Level Midnight”, the band’s members proceeded to trash the set and destroy their instruments. Watch the replay below.

In other news, Green Day recently returned with a brand new single called “Here Comes the Shock”.