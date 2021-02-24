The Offspring Announce New Album Let the Bad Times Roll, Share Title Track: Stream

The Offspring, photo by Debi Del Grande

The Offspring will return on April 16th with their tenth studio album. Entitled Let the Bad Times Roll, it serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By.

As was the case for Days Go By, The Offspring recruited Bob Rock to produced Let the Bad Times Roll. The new album spans 12 tracks in total. The title track serves as the lead single and is streaming below. “Coming For You”, a song originally released way back in 2015, also appears on the tracklist, as does a newly recorded version of the band’s 1997 classic “Gone Away”.



Last year, The Offspring released a quarantine cover of Tiger King’s “Here Kitty Kitty”, and celebrated the holidays with their own version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.

Let the Bad Times Roll Artwork:

Let the Bad Times Roll Tracklist:

01. This Is Not Utopia

02. Let The Bad Times Roll

03. Behind Your Walls

04. Army Of One

05. Breaking These Bones

06. Coming For You

07. We Never Have Sex Anymore

08. In The Hall Of The Mountain King

09. The Opioid Diaries

10. Hassan Chop

11. Gone Away

12. Lullaby