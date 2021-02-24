The Offspring Announce New Album Let the Bad Times Roll, Share Title Track: Stream

The Offspring will return on April 16th with their tenth studio album. Entitled Let the Bad Times Roll, it serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By.
As was the case for Days Go By, The Offspring recruited Bob Rock to produced Let the Bad Times Roll. The new album spans 12 tracks in total. The title track serves as the lead single and is streaming below. “Coming For You”, a song originally released way back in 2015, also appears on the tracklist, as does a newly recorded version of the band’s 1997 classic “Gone Away”.
Last year, The Offspring released a quarantine cover of Tiger King’s “Here Kitty Kitty”, and celebrated the holidays with their own version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.
Let the Bad Times Roll Artwork:
Let the Bad Times Roll Tracklist:
01. This Is Not Utopia
02. Let The Bad Times Roll
03. Behind Your Walls
04. Army Of One
05. Breaking These Bones
06. Coming For You
07. We Never Have Sex Anymore
08. In The Hall Of The Mountain King
09. The Opioid Diaries
10. Hassan Chop
11. Gone Away
12. Lullaby