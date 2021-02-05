The Roots Announce Deluxe Reissue of Do You Want More?!!!??!, Share Alternate Mix of “Silent Treatment”: Stream

The Roots' Do You Want More?!!!??! album artwork

The Roots have announced a deluxe reissue of Do You Want More?!!!??!, their widely acclaimed sophomore album from 1995. Due out March 12th, the expanded collection boasts multiple unreleased tracks, remixes, and alternate versions of songs.

Among the reissue’s many unreleased cuts are “In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC)”, “The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version)”, and “Pffat Time”. There are also never-before-heard songs “It’s Coming” and “Swept Away (Original Draft)”, as well as an alternate mix of “Lazy Afternoon”.



Additionally, the deluxe edition features five remixes of “Silent Treatment” which have never before been released digitally; two of these were done by The Roots’ own Questlove and Black Thought. Diehard fans will also be able to hear four extended renditions of album track “Proceed”: “Proceed II (feat. Roy Ayers)”, “Proceed III”, “Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix)”, and “Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix).

To preview the forthcoming reissue, The Roots are sharing a “Street Mix” version of “Silent Treatment”. Stream that below.

The deluxe re-release of Do You Want More?!!!??! will be available digitally and in three-LP and four-LP formats. A 24-page booklet about the original record — often considered one of the best jazz rap albums in history — comes with all versions. Pre-orders have begun.

Back in 2019, it was reported that a number of Do You Want More?!!!??! master tapes were lost in a massive fire at Universal Studios. The following summer, the hip-hop world mourned the death of Roots co-founder Malik B.

In more recent news, Questlove’s Summer of Soul documentary, a highlight at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has just been acquired by Hulu. The vivid project is a “thrumming ode to Black music and culture.”

Do You Want More?!!!??! Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Side A

01. Intro / There’s Something Goin’ On

02. Proceed

03. Distortion To Static

04. Mellow My Man

05. I Remain Calm

Side B

01. Datskat

02. Lazy Afternoon

03. ? vs. Rahzel

04. Do You Want More?!!!??!

Side C

01. What Goes On Pt. 7

02. Essaywhuman?!!!??!

03. Swept Away

04. You Ain’t Fly

Side D

01. Silent Treatment

02. The Lesson Pt. 1

03. The Unlocking

Bonus Tracks

Side E

01. Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers

02. Proceed III *

03. Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) *

04. Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) *

05. Silent Treatment (Kelo’s Remix) *

Side F

01. Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) *

02. Silent Treatment (Black Thought’s 87 You And Yours Mix) *

03. Silent Treatment (Question’s Mix) *

04. Silent Treatment (Street Mix) *

Side G

01. In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC) – unreleased

02. The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version) – unreleased

03. ……(dot dot dot…on & on) – unreleased

04. Pffat Time – *

Side H

01. Swept Away (Original Draft) – unreleased

02. It’s Coming

03. Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) – unreleased

04. Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] *

05. Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] *

* available digitally for the first time