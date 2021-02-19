The Simpsons Predicted Ted Cruz’s Tone-Deaf Vacation to Cancún

The Simpsons (FOX) and Ted Cruz

Once again, The Simpsons predicted the future decades before it happened. As several Twitter users have pointed out, Ted Cruz’s recent vacation getaway to Mexico while Texas suffered a catastrophic emergency echoed the scene in a 1993 episode of The Simpsons where Mayor Quimby essentially does the exact same thing.

In the clip, which is taken from the episode “Marge in Chains” that originally aired back on May 6th, 1993, Mayor Quimby can be seen addressing his constituents during a press conference on TV. “People of Springfield, because of the epidemic, I have canceled my vacation to the Bahamas. I shall not leave the city,” he says, decked out in a suit and tie in front of his office backdrop. But then, a guy playing the steel drum walks in front of the camera, revealing that Quimby is actually standing on a Caribbean beach with a pair of swim trunks on beneath his jacket.



Cruz displayed that exact blend of hypocrisy and faux honesty this Wednesday when he boarded a flight to Cancún with his family. While his voters in Texas were stuck at home during a state-wide power outage and record-low temperatures, Cruz and his family were chilling on the beach in an attempt to warm up — a decision that he immediately regretted after getting caught. When asked why he decided to leave the country during a crisis instead of helping his constituents when they needed him most, Cruz blamed his daughters.

“It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” Cruz said to reporters upon returning from the trip. “I understand why people are upset… Leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn’t feel right, and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight.” It’s safe to say the Texas Senator now has more people who hate him than ever before, which is quite a feat.

The fact that Cruz is comparable to Mayor Quimby — particularly when the fictional political figure was at an all time low and deceiving his voters — will probably sting. After all, he not only is a vocal fan of the show, but he openly wants to appeal to the Homer Simpsons of the world and not those equivalent to Lisa Simpson. Now, he just appeals to nobody.

This is the latest in a string of events that have mirrored various gags from The Simpsons over the years. The beloved animated show predicted everything from Kamala Harris’ Inauguation outfit multiple decades in advance to Disney’s historic acquisition of 21st Century Fox. It’s only a matter of time until a new iconic moment in history can be tied back to Matt Groening’s show and we can all sigh at how little has changed in the world.

