The Weeknd Announces 2022 After Hours Tour Dates

The Weeknd

Grammys snub be damned. The Weeknd has announced 2022 tour dates in support of his critically acclaimed album After Hours.

The R&B star was technically supposed to embark on this tour back in 2020, but it was postponed to Summer 2021 due to COVID-19. However, as the pandemic continues, and the roll-out of a vaccine remains slow, The Weeknd has again decided to reschedule the dates for next year.



Assuming all goes to plan, the North American leg of the After Hours Tour officially kicks off January 14th, 2022 and runs through May 1st, 2022. A number of shows from the original jaunt remain the same — such as the three-night stint at the Staples Center in Los Angeles — but there are also quite a few new dates. The Weeknd has added concerts in Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, and Seattle, as well as Milwaukee, Kansas City, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Afterward, The Weeknd will embark on an extensive European out.

Find the full list of dates below. Previously purchased tickets will still be valid, while tickets for the new concerts go on sale next Monday, February 8th. You can get them here.

Alongside the tour news, Abel Tesfaye has formally announced his Greatest Hits compilation album. It’s due out Friday, February 5th — just in time for his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

In other recent news, The Weeknd spoke at length about being shut out of the 2021 Grammys. Despite rave reviews and record-breaking streaming numbers, After Hours failed to receive any nominations.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere,” said the Canadian singer. “I definitely felt… I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’”

The Weeknd 2022 Tour Dates:

01/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

01/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

01/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

01/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

01/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

01/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

01/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

01/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

02/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

02/05 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

02/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

02/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

02/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

02/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

03/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

03/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

03/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

03/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

03/30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

04/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

04/07 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena *

04/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

04/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena *

04/27 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

05/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

09/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericcson Globe

09/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *

09/18 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

09/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/21 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

09/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

09/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *

10/01 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *

10/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

10/06 – London, UK @ The O2

10/07 – London, UK @ The O2

10/08 – London, UK @ The O2

10/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/13 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast *

10/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/16 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

10/20 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

10/22 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena *

10/24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *

10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *

10/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *

10/29 – Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France Arena *

11/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *

11/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

11/04 – Budapest, HR @ Arena *

11/05 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11/07 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena *

11/10 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *

11/12 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier *

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena *

11/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

11/16 – London, UK @ The O2 *

* = New Show