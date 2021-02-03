The Weeknd Announces 2022 After Hours Tour Dates

Grammys snub be damned. The Weeknd has announced 2022 tour dates in support of his critically acclaimed album After Hours.
The R&B star was technically supposed to embark on this tour back in 2020, but it was postponed to Summer 2021 due to COVID-19. However, as the pandemic continues, and the roll-out of a vaccine remains slow, The Weeknd has again decided to reschedule the dates for next year.
Assuming all goes to plan, the North American leg of the After Hours Tour officially kicks off January 14th, 2022 and runs through May 1st, 2022. A number of shows from the original jaunt remain the same — such as the three-night stint at the Staples Center in Los Angeles — but there are also quite a few new dates. The Weeknd has added concerts in Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, and Seattle, as well as Milwaukee, Kansas City, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Afterward, The Weeknd will embark on an extensive European out.
Find the full list of dates below. Previously purchased tickets will still be valid, while tickets for the new concerts go on sale next Monday, February 8th. You can get them here.
Alongside the tour news, Abel Tesfaye has formally announced his Greatest Hits compilation album. It’s due out Friday, February 5th — just in time for his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.
In other recent news, The Weeknd spoke at length about being shut out of the 2021 Grammys. Despite rave reviews and record-breaking streaming numbers, After Hours failed to receive any nominations.
“I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere,” said the Canadian singer. “I definitely felt… I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’”
The Weeknd 2022 Tour Dates:
01/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
01/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
01/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
01/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
01/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
01/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
01/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
01/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
02/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
02/05 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
02/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
02/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
02/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
02/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
03/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
03/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/09 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
03/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
03/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
03/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
03/30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
04/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
04/07 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena *
04/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
04/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena *
04/27 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *
04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
05/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *
09/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericcson Globe
09/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *
09/18 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor
09/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/21 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *
09/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
09/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *
10/01 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *
10/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
10/06 – London, UK @ The O2
10/07 – London, UK @ The O2
10/08 – London, UK @ The O2
10/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/13 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast *
10/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/16 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
10/20 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
10/22 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena *
10/24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *
10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *
10/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *
10/29 – Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France Arena *
11/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *
11/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *
11/04 – Budapest, HR @ Arena *
11/05 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
11/07 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena *
11/10 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *
11/12 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier *
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena *
11/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *
11/16 – London, UK @ The O2 *
* = New Show