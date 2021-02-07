Menu
Timothée Chalamet is Edward Scissorhands’ Son in New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Winona Ryder co-stars in the Cadillac ad

by
on February 07, 2021, 11:33am
Timothée Chalamet Scissorhands
Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands

Timothée Chalamet stars as Edward Scissorhands’ son, Edgar Scissorhands, in a new Super Bowl commercial for Cadillac. The Dune actor is joined by Winona Ryder, who famously starred as Kim Boggs in Tim Burton’s original Edgar Scissorhands movie.

Young Edgar faces many of the same challenges as his famous pops. Throughout the 60-second advert, he mistakenly cuts a bus pull chord, pops a football, and disrupts a school science presentation (fuckin’ magnets, how do they work?). He is, however, a talented sandwich maker, and thanks to Cadillac’s hands-free driving technology, he’s also able to drive a car.

Compared to most high-priced Super Bowl ads staring A-list talent, Chalamet’s Edgar Scissorhands certainly hits the mark. And with original star Johnny Depp currently in Hollywood exile, Chalamet instantly becomes the go-to choice for any eventual Edward Scissorhands sequel/reboot.

Another notable Super Bowl commercial sees Wayne and Garth of Wayne’s World reunite alongside Cardi B.

