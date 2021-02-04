Tkay Maidza Channels Iconic “Kim” Characters on New Single: Stream

Tkay Maidza's "Kim" music video

In 2020, Tkay Maidza signed to revered indie label 4AD, where she dropped a well received (and fittingly titled) EP called Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2. The rising rapper is back now with a new single in “Kim” featuring Yung Baby Tate.

Tkay’s delivery is equal parts stinging and melodic — a combo that complements producer Dan Farber’s murky and quirky arrangements. During the chorus, the Aussie native repeatedly declares, “Bish, I’m Kim”, a claim that actually becomes true in the track’s accompanying music video.



Directed by Adrian Yu, it sees Tkay literally transform into three different iconic “Kims” in pop culture: Kim Kardashian, Kim Possible, and Lil’ Kim. The references are unmistakable; from Kim K’s “Bound 2” motorcycle ride and showstopping PAPER magazine cover to Lil’ Kim’s famous MTV VMAs outfit. Watch it down below.

In a statement, the 25-year-old rapper explained the origins of the song and visual,

“The idea for the song came from Kim Possible, an iconic figure from my childhood – she always came out on top. I wanted to make a song to remind those who question me that I will always figure it out. And once we started planning the video, we had the idea to add iconic moments from other famous Kims in my lifetime.

The idea for the song came from Kim Possible, an iconic figure from my childhood – she always came out on top. I wanted to make a song to remind those who question me that I will always figure it out. And once we started planning the video, we had the idea to add iconic moments from other famous Kims in my lifetime.”

“Kim” Artwork: