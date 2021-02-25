Tom Morello to Executive Produce Upcoming Netflix Film Metal Lords

Tom Morello, photo by Amy Harris

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is set to serve as the executive music producer for the upcoming Netflix film Metal Lords, due out later this year. The film is the first feature-length project in a partnership between Netflix and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

A brief press release described Metal Lords as a “coming-of-age comedy” with a plot synopsis many young metalheads can relate to: “Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal.”



Metal Lords is written and co-produced by Weiss and will be directed by Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist). Benioff serves as an executive producer, keeping the Game of Thrones pairing intact. The film stars Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma), and Adrian Greensmith in his feature debut.

It’s been a fruitful time for metal-themed movies. Lords of Chaos, a biopic about the volatile Norwegian black metal band Mayhem arrived in 2019, while the Golden Globe-nominated Sound of Metal stars Riz Ahmed as a punk-metal drummer who loses his hearing. Another new movie, The Night of the Beast, follows two metalheads in Colombia as they journey to see Iron Maiden in concert.

With major names like Morello and Weiss/Benioff team on board, it appears heavy metal culture will have another moment of widespread exposure. Meanwhile, it’s Morello’s first major Hollywood production credit, though he’s appeared in many an endcrawl due to the widespread use of his music.

As previously reported, Weiss and Benioff inked a five-year deal with Netflix in 2019 reportedly worth $250 million. In addition to the upcoming film, they are also working on a live-action series based on the Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem.

Stay tuned for further updates and an eventual release date for Metal Lords.