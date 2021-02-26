Tomahawk, photo/graphic by Eric Livingston

The Mike Patton-fronted alternative metal act Tomahawk has unveiled the second single from its upcoming album Tonic Immobility, due out March 26th. The new song, titled “Dog Eat Dog”, comes with a brutal music video.

The track is another crisp slice of heavy melodies, following the sound outlined on the previous single “Business Casual”. The inexhaustible Patton is never one to skimp on his vocal performances, and he delivers another strong outing on “Dog Eat Dog”.



Lyrically, the new song offers a humorously pro-canine stance, with Patton stating, “Dogs patiently wait, obediently, for humans to snuff each other out…so they can take over the world. Dogs rule!!!!”

The accompanying video, directed by Eric Livingston, takes a more serious look at the inherent competition in our society — in a graphically violent way.

“It’s a statement about competition, oppression, and unity — served up with a healthy dose of slapstick humor,” Tomahawk guitarist Duane Denison commented.

Tomahawk’s new album observes the status quo through the lens of perseverance, as Denison explained, refracting the dissonance in the world in an apolitical way. The record’s title — Tonic Immobility — sums it up.

“Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling,” Denison said in the initial press announcement. “It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

Patton formed Tomahawk in 1999 after Faith No More went on hiatus. The band’s lineup is rounded out by Denison (The Jesus Lizard), drummer John Stanier (Battles, ex-Helmet), and Patton’s Mr. Bungle bandmate Trevor Dunn on bass. Tonic Immobility will be the band’s fifth full-length and first LP in seven years.

Pre-order Tonic Immobility via Ipecac Recordings or Amazon. Watch the video for “Dog Eat Dog” below.