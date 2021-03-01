Trent Reznor and Attcus Ross’ Soul Wins Golden Globe for Best Original Score

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ original score for Soul took home the award for Best Original Score at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste was also honored for his contributions to the Pixar movie, and Soul itself nabbed the trophy for Best Animated Feature Film.

“This is the first work of art I’ve ever made that I can show to my kids,” Reznor said in his acceptance speech.



The Nine Inch Nails members actually received two nominations in the category, as the duo’s score for Mank was also among the five finalists. Other nominees included Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

For Reznor and Ross, their first-ever score for an animated children’s film was a totally new experience. “We scored about six different movies,” Reznor said in an interview with Consequence of Sound. He explained,

“As we started early on, it’s like, ‘I can’t wait to see this character’ … that doesn’t exist because he’s not even in the film anymore. Or this expansive moment where you’re watching a beautiful scene for a minute and a half, which is now three seconds, because a joke popped up, and now it’s a different thing… I remember getting a call from Pete [Docter, writer-director of Soul] at one point. Probably halfway through when the plot was starting to get nailed down, and he called not to talk about the music we’d done but to be like, “Hey, what do you think about…? You’ve seen the film. Do you know what it’s about? Do you think that’s a believable reaction that the main character would have had? How do you feel?” We were talking about the scene when he was on stage and he walks out. The lights and the billboard go off from the marquee, and he’s still alone and didn’t fix anything. I thought for probably half an hour about that. Then I started to see that it felt great to be included not just as music people that they needed but as collaborators whose input and DNA started to inhabit the picture. It was a cool process.”

The duo shared the award with Batiste, who not only arranged and composed the jazz sections, but also modeled playing the music for the animators. At one of the recording sessions, Batiste performed for over 30 cameras, and his gestures helped make the animated character’s movements more realistic.

This marks Reznor and Ross’ second time winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Score; they received their first trophy in 2011 for The Social Network. They also received Golden Globe nominations in 2012 for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and in 2014 for Gone Girl.

