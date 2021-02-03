Menu
Heavy Music News
The biggest metal and hard rock
stories as the news breaks

Trent Reznor Denounces Marilyn Manson in New Statement

"I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago"

by
on February 03, 2021, 6:47pm
Trent Reznor Marilyn Manson
Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson, photo via Getty

Trent Reznor has issued a new statement denouncing his one-time friend and collaborator Marilyn Manson.

The Nine Inch Nails mastermind served as a mentor to Manson in the early part of his career. Reznor signed Manson’s band to his record label, produced their first two studio albums, and invited them to open for NIN on tour. However, their relationship eventually frayed; Manson accused Reznor of destroying the band’s masters, Reznor said excessive use of drugs and alcohol had turned Manson into “a dopey clown.”

But with Manson now facing accusations of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and coercion by at least five women, some have begun to question Reznor’s own knowledge of and involvement in Manson’s activities. In particular, a passage from Manson’s 1998 biography which details an alleged incident involving the two has resurfaced on social media.

According to Pitchfork, the passage in question allegedly stems from an unpublished interview with Empyrean Magazine from 1995. The interview was never published due to “content objections on the part of Empyrean’s publisher, Centaur Enterprises, which believed that the magazine had followed unethical interview procedures in order to extract information from Mr. Manson.” Instead, Manson and co-author Neil Strauss included it in their 1998 book The Long Hard Road Out of Hell.

In the passage, Manson details an incident in which “me and the young Trent Reznor poked our fingers into the birth cavity” of a heavily intoxicated woman.

In a new statement, Reznor clarified his relationship with Manson while denying the incident in question. “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago,” Reznor said (via Pitchfork). “As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.”

Editors' Picks

In a 2009 interview with Mojo magazine, Reznor expanded on his falling out with Manson, saying, “He is a malicious guy and will step on anybody’s face to succeed and cross any line of decency. … His drive for success and self-preservation was so high, he pretended to be f**ked up a lot when he wasn’t.”

It’s widely believed that NIN’s “Starfuckers, Inc.” was written about Manson and Courtney Love, even though Manson himself appeared in and co-directed the song’s music video.

In 2017, Manson claimed that he and Reznor had reconciled. “We had sort of mended ways after a long time through [Manson collaborator and producer] Tyler Bates strangely enough,” Manson told Zane Lowe at the time. “He goes and he said in the email something along the lines of, ‘It really pisses me off that music’s not dangerous anymore and it reminds me of how great you were and I was and the time, the era.”

Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off
The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt
These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops
Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

Previous Story
R. Kelly Associate Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Bribe a Witness
Next Story
Elon Musk Hopes to Begin Implanting Chips in Human Brains “Later This Year”