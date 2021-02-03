Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Receive Two Best Original Score Nominations at Golden Globes

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Trent Reznor already has one Golden Globe to his name, and he stands a very good chance of adding a second. Reznor, along with his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, are nominated twice in the category for Best Original Score at this year’s Golden Globes.

Reznor and Ross were recognized for their contributions to David Fincher’s Mank and Pixar’s Soul (alongside Late Show band leader Jon Batiste). Other nominees in the category include Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), and James Newton Howard (News of the World).



The Nine Inch Nails collaborators previously won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score in 2011 for The Social Network. They also received Golden Globe nominations in 2011 for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and in 2014 for Gone Girl.

As part of our 2020 Annual Report, Consequence of Sound named Reznor and Ross Composers of the Year. In a corresponding interview, they spoke about their long-running musical partnership, utilizing old instruments to craft the sounds heard on Mank, composing their first-ever animated score for Soul, and more. Revisit the interview here.

You can find the full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominees here.