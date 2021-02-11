True Lies TV Series Reboot Receives Pilot Order From CBS

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in True Lies

A TV series reboot of James Cameron’s film True Lies is underway. According to Deadline, CBS has ordered a pilot of an adaptation helmed by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, McG, and Cameron.

The original action comedy followed US spy Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) as they attempt to manage a family life after Helen discovers that Harry is not an unassuming computer salesman, but a government agent. The TV pilot that Nix wrote follows a similar plotline. After Helen discovers Harry’s secret, she’s recruited to work alongside him to help save the world, which provides the adventurous fuel they need to revive their passionless marriage.



While Nix is handling the writing, McG, director of the 2000s Charlie’s Angels flicks, Terminator Salvation, and The Baysitter, will direct the pilot. Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment will executive produce alongside Nix’s Flying Glass of Milk Production and McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision. 20th Television has been tapped as the studio for the whole shebang.

McG has been pursuing a True Lies TV series for a long time now. After signing an overall deal with 20th TV in 2016, whose sister studio produced the original movie, he managed to get a pilot sold to Fox that was written by Marc Guggenheim, but it never ended up moving past the script stage. However, after McG signed on to direct and executive produce Disney+’s Turner & Hooch reboot, which was created and written by Nix, the two veterans hit it off and pitched a True Lies pilot to CBS that landed last fall.

There’s still no info on potential cast members, but it’s extremely unlikely that the 73-year-old Schwarzenegger will return as agent Tasker. The original film also starred Tom Arnold, Art Malik and Bill Paxton, and none of them seem like probable returning actors either.

True Lies is the latest in a spur of classic feature films that CBS is turning into TV series’. The Silence of the Lambs sequel series, Clarice, premieres tonight, and a reboot of The Equalizer movies and the original TV series just premiered on Sunday.