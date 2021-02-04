Vampire Weekend Share 42:42 EP, Featuring New Remixes of “2021”: Stream

Goose ("2021 (January 5th, to be exact)" music video), Vampire Weekend (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Sam Gendel (image via Instagram/@SamGendel)

Vampire Weekend have taken one of their shortest songs, the Father of the Bride track “2021”, and commissioned a pair of lengthy remixes. Indie groove band Goose and futuristic jazz composer/producer Sam Gendel have each turned in a new version that runs for 21 minutes and 21 seconds, which is why the combined results are titled 42:42.

Gendel has worked with Vampire Weekend before, adding jazzy highlights to the FotB cuts “Spring Snow” and “Flower Moon”. His remix is called “2021 (in the space between two pieces of wood)”, and it features plenty of quieter moments, constantly shifting percussion, and electronically-textured brass solos. As for Goose, the Connecticut quintet has been featured on Time Crisis, the radio show from VW-singer Ezra Koenig. Their version, “2021 (January 5th to be exact)”, is an old-fashioned jam band barnstormer, with lengthy grooves that transition seamlessly into the next musical movement. Except for the fact that both versions feature brief interludes of lyrics, you might not know they were based on the same tune.



Gendel’s comes with an abstract animated visual, while Goose film themselves in-studio, ripping through the track as the camera lingers on the guitarist’s fingers, the drummer’s hi-hats, or the pianists’s mustache. Check out “2021 (in the space between two pieces of wood)” and “2021 (January 5th to be exact)” below.

Last year, Vampire Weekend dropped the Live In Florida EP, and last month they landed a spot on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration playlist.