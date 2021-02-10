Vans Announces Livestream Network Channel 66, Consequence to Curate Bi-Weekly Program

With the world still in the grips of pandemic, fostering community has turned digital. As a means to bring music fans from all walks of life together in the name of inspiration, Vans has launched a new livestream network, Channel 66. Consequence is proud to be a part of the initiative, presenting a bi-weekly program from Chicago we’re calling Under the Tracks.

Every weekday beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, Channel 66 broadcasts from studios at The General in Brooklyn, House of Vans Chicago, Mexico City, and Los Angeles’ Vans DTLA. DJ sets, curated radio programs, interviews, workshops, and musical performances will highlight each city’s unique artistic subculture. To further bring the local flavor to viewers around the world, Channel 66 will also welcome local skate shops, music venues, independent record labels, and restaurants to take over the airwaves.



Consequence’s Under the Tracks launches February 22nd with host Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, the multi-instrumentalist/composer/producer known as the “mayor” of Chicago music. Every other week, he’ll guide viewers on a two hour commute along the along the foundational rails of Chicago Independent Music past and present. With live DJ sets, interviews with your favorite Chicago musicians, and Sooper-sized surprises galore, it’s a tour through the best sounds of Chi-Town.

Other programming airing on Channel 66 as of launch include GZA’s Chessboxing, Afropunk’s Channel Interference, Young Chicago Authros’ Poetry and Lyricism, Walter Schreifels’ New Direction New York Hardcore, the music and fashion bridging The Girl Ultra Show, and a highlighting of LA’s deep heritage of DIY and punk called All Ages Show. The initial slate of guests and DJs features names like Japanese Breakfast, Flea, Channel Tres, Vic Mensa, Laura Jane Grace, Duckwrth, Rosa Pistola, Serena Isioma, and Vans Pro skater Daniel Lutheran.

You can tune into Under the Tracks and all of Channel 66’s other programming at the Vans website. Find a schedule for the network’s first week of guests and DJ sets below.